Insider Buying: Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Purchases £400,000 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($496,770.99).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of LON:PRM opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.05. The stock has a market cap of £12.40 million, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

