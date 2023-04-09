Insider Buying: Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Purchases £400,000 in Stock

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) insider Martin Diggle acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($496,770.99).
Proteome Sciences Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of LON:PRM opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.05. The stock has a market cap of £12.40 million, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.05.
About Proteome Sciences
