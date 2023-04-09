Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys 410 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,180.58).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,295 ($65.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,744.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,530.78. The company has a market capitalization of £66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 833.86, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,409.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,790 ($71.91) to GBX 5,840 ($72.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($83.21) to GBX 6,600 ($81.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,110.77 ($75.89).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

