Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys 410 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,180.58).
Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,295 ($65.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,744.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,530.78. The company has a market capitalization of £66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 833.86, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,409.45%.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
