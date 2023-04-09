Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$523,790.89 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2 %
Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.47 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.24.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
