Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$523,790.89 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.47 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.24.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alamos Gold

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

