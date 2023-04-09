Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells $3,335,800.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
HEICO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HEI-A opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97.
About HEICO
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI-A)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.