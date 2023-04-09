Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells $3,335,800.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEI-A opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

