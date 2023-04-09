Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

