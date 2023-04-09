International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,532,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.