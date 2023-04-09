International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $29.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

