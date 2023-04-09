International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,087,877 ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,087,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

