International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

