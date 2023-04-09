International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS PTLC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

