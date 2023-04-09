International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $70.26 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

