International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,063,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 189,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.