International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,993,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

