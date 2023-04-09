International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

IBM stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

