International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

