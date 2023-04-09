Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00017577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $19.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,396,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,546,197 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.