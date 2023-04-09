Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,014,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 565,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.