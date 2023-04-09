Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,547,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,398. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

