Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

