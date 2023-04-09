IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.07 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

