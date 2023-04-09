iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 103,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 927,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

