iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lessened by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 1,628,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

