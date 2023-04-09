iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.