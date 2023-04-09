iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $73.51.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

