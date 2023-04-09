iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 35,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,395,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.