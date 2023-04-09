iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

IYR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.22. 13,907,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,468. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

