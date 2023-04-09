Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Isoray has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48.
Isoray Company Profile
