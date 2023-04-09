Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Financial Analysis

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Jacada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.71 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -23.38 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Jacada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Jacada

(Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.