Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,650 ($57.75) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.64) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($63.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,800 ($47.19) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,118.33 ($51.15).

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,307.50 ($53.50) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,329 ($53.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,105.20. The firm has a market cap of £108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,637.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Unilever

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 38.12 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 5,627.38%.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.91), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($87,885,143.82). Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

