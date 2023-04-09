Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $150,741.30

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $150,741.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00030108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,148.31 or 1.00016987 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01195595 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,044.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

