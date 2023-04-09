Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $149,505.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194626 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,130.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

