John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 11.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.70% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

