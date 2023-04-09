John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB opened at $37.20 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

