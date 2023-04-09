John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
Shares of WLYB opened at $37.20 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.
