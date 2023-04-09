JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $125.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

