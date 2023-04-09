Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Kava has a market cap of $409.48 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 473,243,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,289,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.