KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,870.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,851.25.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,610.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,538.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

