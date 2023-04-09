KeyCorp Boosts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

