Kusama (KSM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.57 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.70 or 0.00114999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $281.17 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was created as a more experimental and development-oriented counterpart to the Polkadot network. It is designed to be a platform for early adopters, developers, and researchers to experiment with and build new blockchain-based technologies and applications. Kusama has a fast-paced development cycle, which allows for rapid iteration and deployment of new features and upgrades.

## Who Created Kusama?

Kusama was created by the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to the development of decentralized technologies. The Web3 Foundation is also responsible for the development of the Polkadot network.

## How Do You Use Kusama?

Kusama can be used for a variety of purposes, including experimentation with new blockchain-based technologies and applications, as well as for participating in the network’s governance through the use of its native token, KSM. Kusama’s fast-paced development cycle makes it a great platform for testing and experimentation in the blockchain space. Additionally, Kusama provides a shared security model, which allows for cross-chain interoperability and collaboration between different blockchain networks. To use Kusama, you can either run a validator node to provide security to the network or hold KSM and participate in governance through voting.”

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

