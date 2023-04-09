Leisure Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.