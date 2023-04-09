Leisure Capital Management Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $370.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.23. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

