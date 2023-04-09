Leisure Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

