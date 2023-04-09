Leisure Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

