Leisure Capital Management Has $303,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after buying an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.