Leisure Capital Management Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

