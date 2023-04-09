Leisure Capital Management Has $918,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

