Leisure Capital Management Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 390,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

