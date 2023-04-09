Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,029 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $99.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $300.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

