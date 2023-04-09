Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,152 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,112,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.