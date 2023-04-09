Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
About Leju
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.