Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

