Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%.
Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
